Zamirbek Nadyrbekov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, the ministry said.

The appointment follows personnel changes within the Ministry of Emergency Situations after 14-year-old Amir Kunakunov died in Ala-Archa Gorge. Minister Kanatbek Chynybaev received a severe reprimand, three officials were dismissed, and the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on negligence charges.

On November 7, at 7:02 p.m., the emergency services hotline 112 received a call from 14-year-old Amir Kunakunov. He said he had lost his way while descending in a mountainous area and asked rescuers for help. However, the teenager could not be saved. His body was found on November 9 during search and rescue operations near Electro Peak.

An investigation revealed serious shortcomings in the work of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

In particular, information about the incident was not promptly communicated to the heads of the relevant ministry’s departments. Investigators also identified inadequate coordination between duty services and rescue teams, as well as shortcomings in the organization of the search operation.

Following the investigation, President Sadyr Japarov issued a severe reprimand to Emergency Situations Minister Kanatbek Chynybaev over serious organizational failures and insufficient internal oversight.

By decisions of Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev, Deputy Emergency Situations Minister Almazbek Asanov and Azis Egemberdiev, head of the ministry’s Crisis Management Center, were dismissed. Tynarbek Murashov, head of the State Center for Rescuer Training under the ministry, was also removed from his post.