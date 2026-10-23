Agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan grows by 6.5 percent

Agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan totaled 399.5 billion soms in the first nine months of 2026, up 6.5 percent compared with the same period last year. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Erlist Akunbekov announced the figures at the opening of AgroTechExpo 2026 exhibition and Altyn Kuz fair.

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According to Akunbekov, processing enterprises produced goods worth 92.7 billion soms during the period. The sector saw the establishment of 75 large and medium-sized enterprises, nine trade and logistics centers and 65 cooperatives. A total of 1,724 units of agricultural machinery were provided through leasing, and 2,000 jobs were created.

Over the nine months, 10,453 business entities received preferential loans totaling 12,537 billion soms. This year, state support for the agricultural sector has been provided through eight projects, compared with two previously.

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Among the goals for the future, Erlist Akunbekov highlighted doubling agricultural exports and increasing the share of processed raw materials to 25 percent. Plans also include expanding drip irrigation and establishing a «Smart Agriculture» digital system.

The exhibition and fair are taking place from October 23 to 25 at Turdakun Usubaliev Square in Bishkek. The fair offers food products at reduced, socially-oriented prices, while the exhibition showcases breeding livestock, agricultural machinery, and digital solutions for the sector.