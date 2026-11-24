A total of 70 units of agricultural machinery have been handed over to two agricultural research institutions — the Department of Agricultural Crop and Horticultural Expertise and the Kyrgyz Research Institute of Agriculture — as well as their regional branches. The equipment is worth 178,801 million soms.

The keys were presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Erlist Akunbekov. Of the total, 21 units were allocated to the department and 49 to the Research Institute of Agriculture.

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The minister noted that strengthening the material and technical capacity of research institutions is essential for developing domestic agricultural science, improving research quality and introducing modern technologies into the agricultural sector.

The machinery was purchased under the World Bank-funded Resilient Agri-food Clusters Development Project. It is intended to improve the seed production system and ensure that farmers have access to high-quality seeds and seedlings.

The new equipment includes tractors, combine harvesters and plant-breeding combines, seed drills, seed-cleaning equipment, potato planters and harvesters, as well as other specialized agricultural machinery.