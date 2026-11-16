Strawberry yields in Kyrgyzstan triple thanks to US-bred varieties

Strawberry yields in Kyrgyzstan have tripled following the introduction of new US-bred varieties and modern growing techniques. Some villages in Batken, Jalal-Abad and Issyk-Kul regions, which were not involved in strawberry production just three years ago, now each export more than $1 million worth of the berries. The University of California, Davis (UC Davis) reported.

According to the university, cooperation with Kyrgyzstan began in 2024, when the Kyrgyz Berry Growers Association, led by Tilek Toktogaziev, visited California to learn about UC Davis’ strawberry breeding program and the local berry industry.

Following the visit, the parties signed an agreement allowing the association to start working with US-bred strawberry varieties in Kyrgyzstan.

However, the cooperation has gone beyond supplying new varieties. Experts from California have visited Kyrgyzstan to train local farmers in modern cultivation techniques, including irrigation, plant nutrition and crop management.

The Berry Growers Association has also established a free training school for agronomists. Of more than 300 applicants from 40 districts across the country, 50 farmers were selected. Participants pledged to share the knowledge they gained with other farmers in their regions. The initiative was intended to help spread modern cultivation methods among a wider group of agricultural producers.

UC Davis cites Kadamdzhai, Shamaldy-Sai and Oruktu as examples of successful berry-growing businesses. According to the university, strawberry cultivation has provided hundreds of families in these communities with new sources of income. Some of them, the authors of the report say, earn more than residents of the capital.

The university also notes that some migrant workers have returned from abroad to their home villages, where they have started growing strawberries.