Kyrgyzstan seeks to establish assembly of Belarusian tractors

Kyrgyzstan plans to set up the assembly of Belarusian tractors and construct a manufacturing plant for them, the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

This matter was discussed during a working visit to Belarus by Deputy Minister Erlist Akunbekov, who toured the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ).

Erlist Akunbekov noted that upgrading Kyrgyzstan’s fleet of agricultural machinery and providing farmers with affordable equipment are key priorities. He stated that local production would help reduce both the cost of the machinery itself and the expenses associated with its delivery.

Over the past five years, more than 13,000 units of agricultural machinery—valued at 36.8 billion soms—have been provided to farmers through leasing programs.

Additionally, discussions were held regarding cooperation with the Belneftekhim Concern on product supplies, as well as with the Zhdanovichi agro-industrial complex concerning the production and processing of vegetables and dairy products.

Furthermore, six documents were signed following the first interregional forum between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus. These agreements outline the development of trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation; the implementation of roadmaps for 2027–2029; and the strengthening of sister-region ties.