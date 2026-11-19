A key priority for the Ministry of Water Resources and Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan remains the provision of agricultural land with irrigation water and the modernization of irrigation infrastructure.

From 2021 to 2026, 19,039.2 billion soms was allocated from the national budget for these purposes.

Construction work was carried out at 112 water management facilities using these funds, and 31 facilities have already been commissioned.

As a result, 7,102 hectares of new irrigated land have been developed, while water supply has been improved across 71,896 hectares.

In the first nine months of 2026 alone, design and survey work was carried out at 67 facilities, while construction continued at 34. In addition, 612.6 kilometers of inter-farm canals were repaired and cleaned.

The ministry said these measures are aimed at improving conditions for farmers, increasing agricultural output and productivity, and expanding the country’s export potential.