Leaves from apricot trees of Kyrgyz origin could serve as a source of natural antioxidants and be used in the development of food products and natural preservatives, an international team of scientists has concluded after studying the plants’ chemical composition and biological properties.

The findings have been published in the international scientific journal Scientific Reports, part of the Nature Portfolio.

The researchers examined 26 apricot genotypes of Kyrgyz origin and compared them with four commercial varieties. The analysis was based on data collected in 2024–2025.

The scientists assessed leaf size and shape, mineral content, phenolic compounds, flavonoids and antioxidant activity.

The study found that apricot trees of Kyrgyz origin generally have larger leaves than commercial varieties. Their chemical composition, however, varies considerably depending on the genotype.

The antioxidant activity of the samples ranged from 44 percent to 69.5 percent. The content of phenolic compounds ranged from 102.61 to 192.57 milligrams per 100 grams of fresh leaf weight, expressed as gallic acid equivalents.

The researchers also identified differences in calcium, phosphorus, sulphur and potassium levels. These elements are involved in various biological processes and are essential for plant growth and functioning.

Particular attention was paid to phenolic compounds and flavonoids, which have antioxidant properties.

According to the authors, apricot leaves are an underutilized plant resource. In the future, the compounds they contain could be used in the development of functional foods, herbal preparations and natural preservatives.

The study also revealed considerable genetic diversity among apricot genotypes of Kyrgyz origin. The findings could help plant breeders study this genetic material and develop new varieties.

The authors believe further research will help determine the potential practical applications of the compounds identified in the food industry and other sectors.