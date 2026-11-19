Supporting livestock breeding has become one of the priorities of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan. To improve the breed quality and productivity of livestock, the ministry has launched a preferential lending program with an annual interest rate of 3 percent.

In 2025, 180 farmers received loans totaling more than 584 million soms. In 2026, the program’s terms were revised. As of October 30, 238 borrowers had received 1,125.8 billion soms, with 91.3 percent of the allocated funds disbursed.

As a result, the number of livestock breeding farms increased from 186 in 2025 to 232 in 2026.

Livestock production also grew in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period last year. Egg production increased by 148.7 million, or 22.6 percent; meat production rose by 12,600 tonnes (3.9 percent); milk production by 34,800 tonnes (2.4 percent); and wool production by 64.4 tonnes (0.5 percent).

In view of the program’s results, the government plans to allocate 7 billion soms in 2027 to expand preferential lending to the livestock sector.