Kyrgyzstan plans to secure $21.44 million to implement the Livestock and Market Development Project — 3. The funds will be used to increase rural incomes, restore pastures, improve veterinary services and expand farmers’ access to markets.

A draft law on the ratification of the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) was prepared following the signing of the document on July 21, 2026 in Rome and Bishkek. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Mirbek Duysheev announced this at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on international affairs.

According to him, IFAD will provide $21.05 million in loans, while the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan will contribute an additional $390,000 in co-financing. The latter amount will cover taxes and fees arising during project implementation.

The loan financing is divided into two components:

$16.84 million — a concessional loan for 50 years, including a 10-year grace period. The annual service charge will be 0.1 percent, with no interest rate;

$4.21 million — a 40-year loan, including a 10-year grace period. The annual service charge will be 0.75 percent, also with no interest rate.

The project’s main objective is to reduce rural poverty by improving the resilience, profitability and economic development of farming households.

The program addresses three major challenges facing the agricultural sector: degradation of pasture and forest lands, underdeveloped veterinary and food safety systems, and limited market access for small-scale producers.

The project provides for the restoration of degraded land, reseeding of pastures, construction of water-saving and erosion-control facilities, and ecosystem rehabilitation.

Particular attention will be paid to introducing rotational pasture management, increasing livestock productivity and strengthening veterinary services.

The project is expected to increase rural household incomes, improve food security, enhance the quality of agricultural products and strengthen farmers’ resilience to climate change.