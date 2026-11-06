Citizens of Kyrgyzstan may get seasonal jobs in France

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan can look forward to seasonal work in France. France is ready to accept Kyrgyzstanis for agricultural work for six to eight months. Baktybek Kudaiberdiev, director of the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad, said on Birinchi Radio.

Representatives from the French migration authorities visited the country to discuss this matter. The two sides have begun working out the terms and exploring the possibility of making the necessary decisions.