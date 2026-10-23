Altyn Kuz Fair opened in Bishkek

The AgroTechExpo 2026 exhibition and Altyn Kuz food fair has been opened today at Turdakun Usubaliev Square in Bishkek to mark Agricultural and Agro-Industrial Workers’ Day.

Visitors can explore modern agricultural machinery and equipment, a drone designed to monitor pastures and farmland, the iDiykan digital assistant platform for farmers, and other innovative and digital solutions for agriculture.

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The exhibition also offers an opportunity to see breeding livestock and products from fish farms.

At the food fair, visitors can buy vegetables and fruit, meat and dairy products, honey, processed agricultural goods and other locally produced items directly from manufacturers at affordable social prices.

The fair will run through October 25.

Kyrgyzstan marks Agricultural and Agro-Industrial Workers’ Day annually on October 20.