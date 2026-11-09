Apple juice production plant launched in Jalal-Abad region

A plant producing juice from apple concentrate has been launched in Jalal-Abad region. About $11.5 million was invested in the project, the office of presidential representative in the region reported.

The Global Eco Green enterprise was built in Ala-Buka district.

The plant has a production capacity of up to 500 tonnes of juice per day. Once it reaches full capacity, it is expected to create up to 100 new jobs.

The opening ceremony was attended by Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Jalal-Abad region Tilek Tekebayev.

He said that during years of abundant harvests, farmers face difficulties selling their apples. In particular, fruit that does not meet commercial appearance standards is often sold at low prices or remains unsold.

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According to the presidential representative’s office, the new plant will make it possible to process locally grown produce, reduce harvest losses and create additional opportunities for farmers.

The total area of fruit-bearing apple orchards in Kyrgyzstan is 26,324 hectares. The 2026 apple harvest is forecast to reach 179,393 tonnes.

A temporary ban on apple imports from other countries remains in effect until February 1, 2027. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the measure is intended to support domestic apple growers and create conditions for selling the local harvest.