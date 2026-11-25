Kyrgyzstan is changing the procedure for issuing phytosanitary certificates for agricultural products intended for export.

Starting December 10, phytosanitary certificates will no longer be issued at Ak-Tilek, Ak-Zhol and Chaldybar checkpoints. Exporters will instead be able to obtain the documents around the clock at BishkekTransService (BTS) logistics center in the capital. All required quarantine phytosanitary inspections will be carried out there.

The center will operate 24 hours a day. It is located at 78 Kozhevennaya Street, Bishkek, the northern bypass road, in Dordoi market area.

The changes are aimed at improving the quality of phytosanitary certification, strengthening controls over exported products and reducing the number of notifications issued by the competent authorities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states.

Quarantine phytosanitary inspections of products imported into Kyrgyzstan will continue at Ak-Tilek, Ak-Zhol and Chaldybar checkpoints under the existing procedure.

Businesses engaged in foreign trade are advised to take the new requirements into account when planning export shipments and preparing accompanying documents.