Kyrgyzstan to host flash mob Read Aitmatov Together

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kyrgyzstan will hold a flash mob from August 20 to October 20 within the Year of Chingiz Aitmatov, declared by the International Organization of Turkic Country TURKSOY.

Kyrgyzstanis, Russian compatriots and all interested persons are offered to read in the Russian or Kyrgyz languages ​​vivid excerpts from the works by Chingiz Aitmatov, record them on a mobile device and send a video with the length up to 30 seconds to ajtmatov2018@yandex.ru.

The results of the competition will be summed up in December. Winners will be awarded prizes. A film made of the episodes sent by the participants will complement the ceremonial events in honor of the writer’s anniversary.
