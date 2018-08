The supply of natural gas was suspended in Sokuluk village, Chui region on August 14 from 12.00 to 5:00 pm. The Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

Gas supply was suspended on Batayev, Sverdlov, and Lenin Streets due to repair works.

Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC notes that the work is carried out to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the consumers.