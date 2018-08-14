13:22
Mailuu-Suu - one of the dirtiest towns in the world

Almost every metropolis in the world can be considered as dirty, not very fit for a good life. But there are cities with such a level of pollution that scientists put them on a separate list. Rambler.ru published the list of 10 the most gloomy places of the planet from the point of view of ecology, where nobody is recommended to live.

1.Addis Ababa (Ethiopia)

2. Mumbai (India)

3. New Delhi (India)

4. Mexico City (Mexico)

5. Port-au-Prince (Haiti)

6. Norilsk (Russia)

7. Dhaka (Bangladesh)

8. Karachi (Pakistan)

9. Mailuu-Suu (Kyrgyzstan)

Mailuu-Suu is a mining town in the south of Kyrgyzstan. It is known as one of the most polluted places in the world: radioactive waste from the entire Soviet Union was brought to the town.

10. Linfen (China)
