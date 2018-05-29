17:05
Sooronbai Jeenbekov notes improvement in attitude towards Kyrgyz army

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the Kyrgyz servicemen on the Armed Forces Day. The press service of the head of state reported.

«The process of formation of the Armed Forces was not easy. We must remember everyone who, during difficult times for the country, stood for the defense of the Motherland, continuing the glorious traditions of the fathers with dignity, ensuring the connection of generations of defenders of the homeland and continuity of military traditions,» the message says.

The President noted that in recent years the attitude towards the army has improved. This is due to the achievements of the Armed Forces. The social conditions of servicemen are improving. «The state will continue to work actively in this direction,» he said.

We must be ready to defend the territorial integrity and the national interests of Kyrgyzstan.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«I am confident that the modern army of Kyrgyzstan will honorably fulfill all its tasks,» the message says.
