Askar Eshimbekov was appointed the General Director of Electric Stations JSC. The press service of the company reported.

He has been working in the power system for 33 years. He began his career at Osh Heating and Power Plant. Earlier, he headed Severelectro JSC.

Recall, the former head of Electric Stations JSC, Uzak Kydyrbaev, was arrested within the criminal case on the modernization of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.