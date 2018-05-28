Head of KAZ Minerals charged with tax evasion

A trial is underway on the amount of unpaid taxes, due to which a criminal case was opened against the head of KAZ Minerals Ilyas Tulekeev. An official comment of the company, distributed by the Kazakh media, says.

According to it, it is about paying taxes to the budget of Kyrgyzstan. In 2017, the tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan submitted a request for additional taxation to the company. The company rejected this requirement. It is subject to litigation, and the enterprise appealed against it. Moreover, the company for several years has not been able to receive VAT refunding from the tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan, which is also the subject of the proceedings.

It is about 50 million soms. The Kyrgyz tax service incurs this amount as a debt.

The KAZ Minerals Group reported that Ilyas Tulekeev was detained at the border on Friday. He planned to return to Kazakhstan for weekend. He was handed over to the representatives of the financial police and placed in a temporary detention facility.

«The company noted that a lawyer was present since the arrest of the head of KAZ Minerals Bozymchak, and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — the ambassador and the consul — were informed. They sent appeals to the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, the Prosecutor General’s Office. One way or another, we will use all the legal means available to protect our rights and interests,» the company said in the statement.

The day before, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek did not uphold the petition of the investigative authorities on the arrest of Ilyas Tulekeev, Director General of KAZ Minerals Bozymchak LLC.