Billion-som tax evasion schemes uncovered in imports to Kyrgyzstan

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has uncovered billion-som tax evasion schemes in the import of perishable goods. An analysis of trade over 21 months revealed that about 1 billion soms’ worth of imported goods were not reflected in sales. The press service of Salyk Service reported.

The State Tax Service analyzed 62 companies that imported goods worth over 5 billion soms during this period, including citrus fruits, cucumbers, and tomatoes, from EAEU countries.

The scale of illegal activity

Of the 62 companies inspected, only 27 fully reported their subsequent sales. Twenty-two firms only partially reported their data. Thirteen companies operated completely illegally: they failed to issue a single electronic invoice or cash receipt.

Thus, more than a quarter of the market participants were operating illegally.

The State Tax Service is conducting audits of 22 companies for partial tax evasion. The records of 13 companies operating entirely illegally have been transferred to the State Committee for National Security for investigative purposes.

Examples of tax evasion

  1. One entrepreneur opened four companies that imported goods worth 3.5 billion soms but declared sales of only 500 million. The loss to the state amounted to 175 million soms.
  2. Another company imported fruit worth 3.5 billion soms but reported zero sales and deactivated its warehouses.
  3. A third company imported goods worth 338 million soms with zero figures in its reports.

The State Tax Service emphasizes that taxes are the foundation for roads, schools, and the future of the country, and that combating illegal practices will ensure a fair environment for honest business.
