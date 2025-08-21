New approach to tax audits uncovers schemes for billions of soms in Kyrgyzstan

A new approach to tax audits, using digital data analysis, has revealed schemes for billions of soms created by shell companies. The press service of Salyk Service state institution reported.

According to the agency, the Chairman of the State Tax Service, Almbet Shykmamatov, introduced innovative method for planned and desk audits after studying Estonia’s taxation practices.

Digitalization of tax reporting has made it possible to fundamentally change the way tax evasion is addressed. Cloud systems and big data processing allow authorities to identify high-risk companies and detect discrepancies in their records in advance. Since the introduction of this approach, more than 1 billion soms have been collected in three months, mostly in additional charges from businesses that created tax evasion schemes.

Shykmamatov noted that the new system reduces inspection costs and makes audits more targeted:

«The priority for the State Tax Service is to identify schemes of large companies. In the future, digitalization will minimize scheduled inspections. If our systems detect abnormal indicators, such as discrepancies between import and sales data, the company enters the inspection zone. Where all data matches, businesses have nothing to fear.»

The State Tax Service also launched a YouTube program called «Schemes» on its AIsalyk channel, where it will regularly showcase how entrepreneurs invent tax evasion schemes on a large scale.

The first episode focuses on so-called «one-day firms» registered under false identities.

These companies issue fake invoices and launder goods of unclear origin. For example, they may import perishable products, but in reports they «replace» them with construction materials or other goods to hide their tracks.

Analysts at the central office of the State Tax Service uncovered dozens of companies using such methods, some of which were protected by tax officials themselves. Earlier, in one such case, the State Committee for National Security detained the former head of the Kara-Suu district tax office.

Deputy Chairman of the State Tax service, Bakyt Dzhienbekov, said:

«We identified 135 cases involving about 500 organizations related to sham transactions. By the end of the quarter, the amount of additional charges will exceed 2 billion soms. We expect the «Schemes» program to familiarize the public with the tricks used to evade taxes, so they stop being effective. Today, the State Tax Service relies on civic support and calls on citizens to remain vigilant. These videos, where we expose such schemes, will help honest businesses operate under fair conditions.»