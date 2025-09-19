Tax evasion of 400 million soms: Tax Service searching for company's founder

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has announced a search for Asiya Toktosunova, the founder of the company Nomos LLC, over large-scale tax violations.

According to the agency, the company, registered in August 2024, imported food products worth more than 3.5 billion soms but failed to report their sales in official filings, causing an estimated loss of 400 million soms to the state budget.

Authorities also revealed that Asiya Toktosunova is listed as the founder of five other companies engaged in imports that likewise failed to pay taxes.

The State Tax Service suspects she may be a front person, with her identity being used by organized criminal groups to evade taxes and siphon funds.