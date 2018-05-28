10:15
New head of Toguz-Toro district, Jalal-Abad region appointed

Aibek Kozhoshev was appointed the head of the state administration — the head of Toguz-Toro district of Jalal-Abad region. The Information Support Department of the Government reported.

As noted, the decree on appointment was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Simultaneously, Aibek Kozhoshev was released from the previously held position of the deputy head of Toguz-Toro district.

The previous head of the district Tilek Idirisov lost his post after the riots, when local residents attacked the Chinese gold mining company and burned down several buildings and equipment.
