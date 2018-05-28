21:04
New head of Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Azamat Abdykadyrov was appointed the Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding Company.

His work experience in the energy industry is more than 30 years. Prior to this appointment, he held the post of the Head of the Strategic Development and Risk Assessment Department of Electric Stations OJSC.

Azamat Abdykadyrov has a higher technical education. He studied in Warwick, Great Britain.

Previously, Aibek Kaliev headed the Energy Holding Company. He was arrested within the criminal case of modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.
