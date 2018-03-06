President of Kyrgyzstan about deputy-smuggler Asylbek uulu Damirbek

The President of Kyrgyzstan, who took office on November 24, 2017, today for the first time met with the heads of the leading media outlets and foreign journalists accredited by the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic. Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a meeting in the questions and answers format.

The head of state was asked how he sees the situation around the deputy of the Parliament from Kyrgyzstan faction Asylbek uulu Damirbek, who was arrested in Kazakhstan and charged with smuggling. The head of state was asked whether he considers the incident as a political game of the Kazakh authorities to exert pressure on our country.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov admitted that information about the detention of a deputy of the Parliament in the neighboring state on a serious charge was a surprise for him.

«It is very difficult to take such news,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

According to the president of the country, Asylbek uulu Damirbek acted thoughtless.

"I hope that our Kazakh friends, the competent authorities, will be honest when conducting the investigation. We, of course, track and monitor this. But we will not try to influence it, «the head of state added.

«Competent authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed that Asylbek uulu Damirbek has the citizenship of Kazakhstan. We consider him as our citizen,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov summed up.