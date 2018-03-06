03:31
USD 68.04
EUR 83.86
RUB 1.19
English

President of Kyrgyzstan about deputy-smuggler Asylbek uulu Damirbek

The President of Kyrgyzstan, who took office on November 24, 2017, today for the first time met with the heads of the leading media outlets and foreign journalists accredited by the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic. Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a meeting in the questions and answers format.

The head of state was asked how he sees the situation around the deputy of the Parliament from Kyrgyzstan faction Asylbek uulu Damirbek, who was arrested in Kazakhstan and charged with smuggling. The head of state was asked whether he considers the incident as a political game of the Kazakh authorities to exert pressure on our country.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov admitted that information about the detention of a deputy of the Parliament in the neighboring state on a serious charge was a surprise for him.

«It is very difficult to take such news,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

According to the president of the country, Asylbek uulu Damirbek acted thoughtless.

"I hope that our Kazakh friends, the competent authorities, will be honest when conducting the investigation. We, of course, track and monitor this. But we will not try to influence it, «the head of state added.

«Competent authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed that Asylbek uulu Damirbek has the citizenship of Kazakhstan. We consider him as our citizen,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov summed up.
link:
views: 113
Print
Related
Jeenbekov tells about second Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov about strategic partners of Kyrgyzstan and cooperation
Head of state about freedom of speech, journalists and Kabai Karabekov
President tells why he supports Putin in elections in Russia
President of Kyrgyzstan about family, brothers, their interference in his work
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells whether he consults with Almazbek Atambayev
Rally in Bishkek. Protesters demand resignation of security officials
One hundred days of Sooronbai Jeenbekov. From first visit to first intrigue
Sooronbai Jeenbekov dismisses head of State Communications Committee
President congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on National Flag Day
Popular
CEC deprives Farkhat Iminov of his deputy seat CEC deprives Farkhat Iminov of his deputy seat
Aida Salyanova deprived of parliament deputy seat Aida Salyanova deprived of parliament deputy seat
Svetlana Levina: Many things in Bishkek reminded me of Moscow of my childhood Svetlana Levina: Many things in Bishkek reminded me of Moscow of my childhood
Honor guard returns to post No. 1 - flagpole on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek Honor guard returns to post No. 1 - flagpole on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek