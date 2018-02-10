Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed

The checkpoints Torugart and Irkeshtam on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border will be closed from February 15 through February 21. The Department for Public Relations and Media of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The border will be reportedly closed at the initiative of the neighboring country in connection with the celebration of the Spring Festival, known as the Chinese New Year, in China.

On February 14, Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhniy will pass citizens, vehicles and cargoes until 10.00 pm.