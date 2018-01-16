Kyrgyzstani tries to cross Chinese border in truck body

Border patrol of Egiz-Eek Department of the Border Service detained two citizens of Kyrgyzstan on January 15 for violation of the border regime. Department of Public Relations and Media of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, a 28-year-old resident of Jalal-Abad region tried to enter the border zone on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border without permission. He hid in the body of Shacman truck.

The detainee and the driver of the vehicle were fined for violation of border regime.