Driver of Freightliner tanker truck lost control over the vehicle on the 264th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh road on January 20 and the heavy truck fell into Chychkan river. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

One person died at the scene, two others were injured. The victims were taken to Toktogul District Hospital. The truck reportedly carried 38 tons of gasoline.