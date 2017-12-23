Antonina Shevchenko wins fight at MMA international tournament

Antonina Shevchenko won the fight at the international tournament Phoenix 4 in mixed martial arts (MMA). This was reported by the organizers of the competitions.

61.2 kg

Phoenix

France

The tournament was held in Dubai (UAE) on December 22. There were 15 fights in the program. In theweight category, Antonina Shevchenko, who already had experience in the tournament under the aegis of, fought against Valerie Domergue ().