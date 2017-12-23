23:55
Antonina Shevchenko wins fight at MMA international tournament

Antonina Shevchenko won the fight at the international tournament Phoenix 4 in mixed martial arts (MMA). This was reported by the organizers of the competitions.

The tournament was held in Dubai (UAE) on December 22. There were 15 fights in the program. In the 61.2 kg weight category, Antonina Shevchenko, who already had experience in the tournament under the aegis of Phoenix, fought against Valerie Domergue (France).

As a result, a native of Kyrgyzstan won by a unanimous decision of the judges.
