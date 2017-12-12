President of Kyrgyzstan appoints Deputy Chief of Staff and Adviser

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, appointed deputy chief of the staff and adviser. The decrees were signed the day before.

Photo Almambet Saliev

So, instead of Elvira Sariyeva, Almambet Saliev became deputy head of the staff of the head of state.

Almambet Saliev is a native of Gulcha village in Osh region. He graduated in 2005 from the Law Faculty of Osh State University with a degree in jurisprudence, in 2007 — the special secondary police school of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, in 2014 — the Faculty of Business and Management of Osh State University with degree in finance and credit. Since May 2016 he worked as deputy head of the department of defense, law and order and emergency situations of the government’s executive office.

Asylbek Kozhobekov became a new advisor to Sooronbai Jeenbekov. He came to the post instead of Farid Niyazov, who headed the presidential staff.

Asylbek Kozhobekov is famous for being the deputy chairman of the State Customs Service in 2013. He resigned from this post at his own request.