10:02
-2
USD 69.75
EUR 82.26
RUB 1.18
English

President of Kyrgyzstan appoints Deputy Chief of Staff and Adviser

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, appointed deputy chief of the staff and adviser. The decrees were signed the day before.

Photo Almambet Saliev
So, instead of Elvira Sariyeva, Almambet Saliev became deputy head of the staff of the head of state.

Almambet Saliev is a native of Gulcha village in Osh region. He graduated in 2005 from the Law Faculty of Osh State University with a degree in jurisprudence, in 2007 — the special secondary police school of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, in 2014 — the Faculty of Business and Management of Osh State University with degree in finance and credit. Since May 2016 he worked as deputy head of the department of defense, law and order and emergency situations of the government’s executive office.

Asylbek Kozhobekov became a new advisor to Sooronbai Jeenbekov. He came to the post instead of Farid Niyazov, who headed the presidential staff.

Asylbek Kozhobekov is famous for being the deputy chairman of the State Customs Service in 2013. He resigned from this post at his own request.
link:
views: 59
Print
Related
Farid Niyazov appointed adviser to President of Kyrgyzstan
Adviser to President of Kyrgyz Republic appointed
Another adviser to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan on voluntary basis appointed
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan has 26-year-old adviser
Adviser to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan has new adviser
Adviser to President relieved of his duties
Farid Niyazov becomes Adviser to President of Kyrgyzstan on voluntary basis
Ikramjan Ilmiyanov appointed advisor to president of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan