Cost of cars’ tow-away in Bishkek voiced

Cost of tow-away of cars, which violate the traffic rules, was voiced — 1,500 soms.

«Tariffication was approved, the tender for tow-away in Bishkek and Chui region has already been announced. Opening of bids will take place approximately on December 10,» Head of the Patrol Police Department Talant Barpiyev informed today at a regular session of the Bishkek City Council.

Earlier it was planned that cars of violators of traffic rules would be towed away since April 29, 2017, and wheel locks would be also installed. There are only 10 wheel locks in Bishkek.