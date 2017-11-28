21:30
+5
USD 69.70
EUR 83.21
RUB 1.20
English

Cost of cars’ tow-away in Bishkek voiced

Cost of tow-away of cars, which violate the traffic rules, was voiced — 1,500 soms.

«Tariffication was approved, the tender for tow-away in Bishkek and Chui region has already been announced. Opening of bids will take place approximately on December 10,» Head of the Patrol Police Department Talant Barpiyev informed today at a regular session of the Bishkek City Council.

Earlier it was planned that cars of violators of traffic rules would be towed away since April 29, 2017, and wheel locks would be also installed. There are only 10 wheel locks in Bishkek.
link:
views: 72
Print
Related
Drivers in Bishkek to be punished by wheel locks for traffic rules violation
Popular
Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it
Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries
Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan
Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan