President believes in economic growth in Kyrgyzstan

The President is confident that there will be economic growth in the near future in Kyrgyzstan. Almazbek Atambayev said it today at the ceremony of presenting state awards.

He once again stressed that there is no gas and oil in the country.

«But in some villages our citizens live not worse than their neighbors. We found our way. In a year or a year and a half there will be profit from the projects, growth will start again. The growth in the economy has already begun. We are the first among CIS countries in terms of GDP growth. But in the future we will be able to increase the pensions and salaries manifold," Almazbek Atambayev said.
