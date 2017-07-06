Felix Kulov tells about first signs of usurpation of power in Kyrgyzstan

Leader of Ar-Namys party Felix Kulov gave recommendations to the candidates for the presidency of the country. He voiced them today at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to him, after analyzing the situation, he came to the conclusion that many people, by ignorance and inexperience, speak about large-scale things that don’t know how to implement.

Unfortunately, my power was not enough to fulfill them. Many questions were put on the shelf. If the situation continues, it will inevitably lead to destabilization of the situation in the country. Felix Kulov

He added that today improvement of the judiciary is in the foreground.

«There are a lot of problems. The courts are full of people who don’t have judicial experience. I have a great legal experience, but I’m not ready to be a judge. Look at what is happening now in the courts. We haven’t been able to introduce a jury for five years. It is necessary to include signs of usurpation of power in the Criminal Code. There is such definition in the Constitution. One of the signs of usurpation of power is an attempt to suppress freedom of speech. The Prosecutor General’s Office followed this path. The president must use acts of pardon for those who have been detained for political purposes. It will calm people down, relieve tension in the country. The president must withdraw all claims on protection of honor and dignity, initiated by the Prosecutor General’s Office. If the money is collected, they need to be returned," Felix Kulov said.