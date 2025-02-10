17:41
USD 87.45
EUR 90.93
RUB 0.90
English

National Bank expands list of entities authorized to issue electronic money

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan will expand the list of entities authorized to issue electronic money and carry out acquiring of bank cards. The relevant amendments to the Law on the Payment System were approved in the second reading by the Budget, Economic, and Fiscal Policy Committee of the Parliament.

Previously, the National Bank allowed one payment organization to provide services that were exclusively permitted for banks on a test basis. This regulatory regime was introduced from September 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022, and was subsequently extended twice.

Following the successful completion of this trial period, the National Bank now intends to allow other payment organizations to issue their own electronic money in exchange for cash or non-cash funds.

They will also be allowed to issue bank cards (Elcard, Visa and Mastercard), including Internet acquiring for e-commerce through POS terminals, including virtual and mobile POS terminals, along with the use of QR codes, by concluding an agreement with trade and service enterprises (TSE) on the installation of POS terminals/use of QR codes and acceptance of bank cards as a means of payment for goods, works, services of the TSE, as well as ensuring settlements with the TSE within the framework of agreements with commercial banks and operators of electronic money settlement systems.
link: https://24.kg/english/319478/
views: 21
Print
Related
Over 38 tons of gold in Kyrgyzstan's international reserves - National Bank
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan exposes another fraudulent scheme
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to change online lending rules
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 9 percent
Kyrgyzstan's gross international reserves reach almost $6 billion
National Bank to transfer 100 percent of its profits to republican budget
National Bank to spend about $5 million on launch of digital som
National Bank Chair comments on inclusion of cryptocurrencies in forex reserves
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts another intervention
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan comments on U.S. sanctions against Keremet Bank
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges
10 February, Monday
17:34
National Bank expands list of entities authorized to issue electronic money National Bank expands list of entities authorized to is...
16:35
More than 10,000 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
16:28
Monument to Manas erected in Uzgen for 5.2 million soms
15:55
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion
15:47
Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained in Puerto Rico