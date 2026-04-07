17:16
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.10
English

Victims of April events commemorated at Ata-Beyit

State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Arslan Koichiev paid tribute on April 7 to those killed during the April 2010 events.

He laid flowers at the memorial to the heroes of the People’s April Revolution at Ata-Beyit National Historical and Memorial Complex. A memorial prayer was also held as part of the ceremony.

The event was attended by Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Chui region Elkinbek Ashyrbaev, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, and other officials.

April 7 in Kyrgyzstan is marked as the Day of the People’s April Revolution — a state holiday established in memory of the 2010 events that led to a change of power. The mass protests were directed against the regime of then-President Kurmanbek Bakiyev and were accompanied by clashes in Bishkek and other regions, including near the government building.

Public discontent was driven by rising utility tariffs, allegations of corruption, pressure on the opposition, and the concentration of power. According to official data, 87 people were killed and more than 1,500 injured during the events.

The date was officially set as a public holiday in 2011 and remained a non-working day for some time. However, its status was later revised, and it is now observed as a day of remembrance marked by memorial events. The working day is shortened by one hour in accordance with the Labor Code.
link: https://24.kg/english/369335/
views: 130
Print
Related
Askar Akayev blames US for March 24, 2005 events, when he was overthrown
Candidates accuse authorities of creating conditions for revolution
President of Kyrgyzstan lays flowers at monument to killed on April 7
Bishkek ruined, April 8, 2010. Photoreport
Almazbek Atambayev: People opened way to freedom and justice on April 7
Almazbek Atambayev calls on Kyrgyz citizens not to respond to provocations
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries
Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement
SCO environmental meeting participants plant trees in Ala-Archa Park SCO environmental meeting participants plant trees in Ala-Archa Park
Business Development Council under Parliament resumes work in Kyrgyzstan Business Development Council under Parliament resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
7 April, Tuesday
16:24
Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkek: Best photos from day one by UWW Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkek: Best photos fr...
16:17
Kyrgyzstani admitted to Stanford on full scholarship
16:08
Kyrgyzstan delivers 129 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
15:59
Victims of April events commemorated at Ata-Beyit
15:46
Husband of woman who fell from 6th floor with children arrested until June 4