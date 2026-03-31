Artists' House will remain municipal property — Bishkek Mayor

The Artists’ House will remain municipal property. Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced at a regular session of the Bishkek City Council.

According to him, the issue of transferring the land at 108, Chui Avenue, where the Artists’ House is located, has generated widespread public outcry. Taking into account the proposals received, the City Hall has decided to remove the issue from the agenda.

«The Artists’ House will remain municipal property and will continue to operate,» Aibek Dzhunushaliev said.

His deputy, Azamat Kadyrov, added that the land at 55, Kievskaya Street, designated by the draft resolution for transfer to state ownership, remains under consideration by the City Council.

The Artists’ House in Bishkek was under threat of demolition. Lawyers have appealed the municipal decree in court. The case hearing is scheduled for April 16.