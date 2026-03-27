Speaker of Parliament criticizes duplication of charitable foundation projects

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Marlen Mamataliev, held a meeting with representatives of the World Youth Assembly, as well as the As-Safa and Isar Charitable Foundations.

During the meeting, ongoing projects and issues related to charitable activities were discussed. The Speaker noted the organizations’ contribution to the development of social infrastructure and improving the lives of residents, expressing gratitude.

At the same time, Marlen Mamataliev noted the lack of coordination between the state and the foundations. According to him, it is not uncommon for the same project to be implemented in parallel, resulting in two first-aid posts being built in one village, while similar facilities are absent in other settlements.

He emphasized the need for a systemic approach whereby government agencies and charitable organizations complement each other rather than duplicate projects.

It was also noted that members of the Zhogorku Kenesh actively collaborate with the foundations and are implementing a number of social projects in the regions. In this regard, the speaker called for a transition from fragmented activities to a unified coordination system.

Representatives of charitable organizations supported the proposals and expressed their willingness to work together. They also reported on the challenges they face locally, including bureaucratic barriers: some constructed medical facilities are not being commissioned, and in some villages, there are difficulties obtaining permits for the construction of social institutions.

In response, Marlen Mamataliev assured that Parliament is ready to establish direct cooperation with the foundations and facilitate the prompt resolution of emerging issues.