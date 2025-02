MP Nilufar Alimzhanova asked the Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uluu to give a protocol instruction to the Cabinet of Ministers to establish a charitable foundation under the Ministry of Health.

She cited the example of the charitable platform in Russia «Dobro».

«Kyrgyzstanis could also provide assistance to those who need surgeries. Such a foundation should be created under the Ministry of Health,» the deputy believes.