Fruit and vegetable warehouse built in Jalal-Abad for 6.7 million soms

A logistics center for storing fruits and vegetables was built in the village of Zhash-Lenin in Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry announced.

The warehouse was built on municipal land and completed in 2024 as part of the CASA-1000 project to support local communities through additional funding.

At least 6,644,663 soms were allocated for the project, with 104,000 soms from the local budget. The warehouse’s total capacity is 200 tons.

Construction began on April 26, 2024, and is now fully completed, ready for operation.

According to the ministry, the warehouse is designed for storing agricultural produce. It will store vegetables such as onions, carrots, cabbage, bell peppers, as well as fruits such as apples and persimmons.