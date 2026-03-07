15:17
USD 87.45
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.11
English

Fruit and vegetable warehouse built in Jalal-Abad for 6.7 million soms

A logistics center for storing fruits and vegetables was built in the village of Zhash-Lenin in Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry announced.

The warehouse was built on municipal land and completed in 2024 as part of the CASA-1000 project to support local communities through additional funding.

At least 6,644,663 soms were allocated for the project, with 104,000 soms from the local budget. The warehouse’s total capacity is 200 tons.

Construction began on April 26, 2024, and is now fully completed, ready for operation.

According to the ministry, the warehouse is designed for storing agricultural produce. It will store vegetables such as onions, carrots, cabbage, bell peppers, as well as fruits such as apples and persimmons.
link: https://24.kg/english/364986/
views: 97
Print
Related
Construction of logistics complex for fruit storage begins in Ala-Buka
Logistics warehouse for storing berries and fruits built in Aksy district
First bonded warehouse in Kyrgyzstan under construction at Naryn FEZ
Warehouse for spare parts, equipment of Samsung, LG to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Parallel imports to Russia leads to shortage of warehouses in CIS countries
COVID-19: Warehouses for vaccines storage repaired in Chui region
Popular
Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations
KOICA hands over electric vehicles to support green mobility in Kyrgyzstan KOICA hands over electric vehicles to support green mobility in Kyrgyzstan
Direct Jeddah–Osh flights to resume from March 4 Direct Jeddah–Osh flights to resume from March 4
Kyrgyzstan to evacuate citizens via Oman, first charter flights approved Kyrgyzstan to evacuate citizens via Oman, first charter flights approved
7 March, Saturday
14:55
Fruit and vegetable warehouse built in Jalal-Abad for 6.7 million soms Fruit and vegetable warehouse built in Jalal-Abad for 6...
12:39
Swiss project Araket to allocate up to 5 million soms to women in Kyrgyzstan
12:30
Travel agency director detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud
12:23
Chinese company to modernize irrigation system in Bazar-Korgon
10:24
Groove Republic: LDDLM Edition hip-hop festival to be held in Bishkek
6 March, Friday
21:10
Four Kyrgyz wrestlers enter top 10 of UWW world rankings
21:02
New Mayor appointed in Tokmok city