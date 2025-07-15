Construction of logistics complex for fruit storage begins in Ala-Buka

Construction of a logistics warehouse for fruit storage has begun in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The new facility, designed for 400 tons, is being built by a private entrepreneur with state support. The total investment amounts to 9 million soms.

Once operational, the warehouse will store locally grown fruits such as cherries, apples, and plums. It is expected to create new opportunities for regional farmers, allowing them to preserve their harvest in proper condition and sell it on the market without losses.

According to the plan, the facility will be fully ready by the start of the 2025 season.