22:59
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Construction of logistics complex for fruit storage begins in Ala-Buka

Construction of a logistics warehouse for fruit storage has begun in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The new facility, designed for 400 tons, is being built by a private entrepreneur with state support. The total investment amounts to 9 million soms.

Once operational, the warehouse will store locally grown fruits such as cherries, apples, and plums. It is expected to create new opportunities for regional farmers, allowing them to preserve their harvest in proper condition and sell it on the market without losses.

According to the plan, the facility will be fully ready by the start of the 2025 season.
link: https://24.kg/english/336332/
views: 144
Print
Related
Logistics warehouse for storing berries and fruits built in Aksy district
First bonded warehouse in Kyrgyzstan under construction at Naryn FEZ
Warehouse for spare parts, equipment of Samsung, LG to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Parallel imports to Russia leads to shortage of warehouses in CIS countries
COVID-19: Warehouses for vaccines storage repaired in Chui region
Popular
Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan
Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam
Daniyar Kosumbaev appointed President of Tourism Development Support Fund Daniyar Kosumbaev appointed President of Tourism Development Support Fund
15 July, Tuesday
22:00
Intersection of Tolstoy and Panfilov Streets in Bishkek to be temporarily closed Intersection of Tolstoy and Panfilov Streets in Bishkek...
21:54
KFU denies reports about purchase of Slovak FC shares by Kamchybek Tashiev
21:36
Mirlan Kamchybekov appointed head of Ak-Tala district of Naryn region
21:33
Construction of logistics complex for fruit storage begins in Ala-Buka
21:25
Agriculture Ministry and Turkish Ambassador discuss preferential customs terms