20 subsoil development licenses issued in Kyrgyzstan since start of year

Since the beginning of 2026, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan has approved license applications from 20 companies, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the statement, most of the permits were issued in the fuel and energy sector:

  • coal mining — 12 licenses;
  • oil and gas — 3 licenses;
  • gold mining — 3 licenses;
  • non-metallic materials — 2 licenses.

The ministry noted that the implementation of these projects is expected to increase tax revenues to the state budget and create new jobs in the regions.
