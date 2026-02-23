773 villages in Kyrgyzstan planned to be provided with drinking water in 2026

At least 773 villages in Kyrgyzstan are planned to be provided with drinking water in 2026. First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Zhanybek Kerimaliev announced today at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology, and Environmental Protection of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, construction of a new water supply system has already been completed in the village of Toru-Aigyr.

«Construction work is underway in another 120 villages. Design and estimate documentation is being prepared for 229 villages, tenders have been announced for 27, and feasibility studies are being prepared for 177. By the end of the year, construction will be completed in 70 villages and three towns, which will provide drinking water to 200,000 people,» Zhanybek Kerimaliev noted.

He added that since 2021, more than $560 million has been invested in drinking water supply, including more than $55 million from the budget.

«Thanks to these funds, work was carried out in 2020-2025 to provide drinking water to the population in 25 cities and 601 villages. Water supply systems were commissioned in 194 villages.

Last year, 40 villages were provided with drinking water using budget funds through the Department for the Development of Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry, or 75,000 people gained access to clean water. We continue to work in this area with donor support,» the official said.