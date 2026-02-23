14:33
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.14
English

773 villages in Kyrgyzstan planned to be provided with drinking water in 2026

At least 773 villages in Kyrgyzstan are planned to be provided with drinking water in 2026. First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Zhanybek Kerimaliev announced today at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology, and Environmental Protection of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, construction of a new water supply system has already been completed in the village of Toru-Aigyr.

«Construction work is underway in another 120 villages. Design and estimate documentation is being prepared for 229 villages, tenders have been announced for 27, and feasibility studies are being prepared for 177. By the end of the year, construction will be completed in 70 villages and three towns, which will provide drinking water to 200,000 people,» Zhanybek Kerimaliev noted.

He added that since 2021, more than $560 million has been invested in drinking water supply, including more than $55 million from the budget.

«Thanks to these funds, work was carried out in 2020-2025 to provide drinking water to the population in 25 cities and 601 villages. Water supply systems were commissioned in 194 villages.

Last year, 40 villages were provided with drinking water using budget funds through the Department for the Development of Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry, or 75,000 people gained access to clean water. We continue to work in this area with donor support,» the official said.
link: https://24.kg/english/363152/
views: 44
Print
Related
Some Bishkek residential areas to have no water on February 26
Part of Bishkek to have no water on February 24
Ak-Bosogo residential area in Bishkek to have no cold water
Cold water supply to be suspended in two residential areas of Bishkek
One of Bishkek's housing estates to have no water on February 17
Dachnoye village to have no water on February 12
Gorodok Energetikov in Bishkek to have no water on February 10
Kyrgyzstan highlights water security as key issue at Dubai summit
OPEC to allocate $20 million to provide Kyrgyzstanis with clean drinking water
425,000 people planned to be provided with drinking water in three regions
Popular
Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district
From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan
All bus routes to be changed in Bishkek as part of major transport reform All bus routes to be changed in Bishkek as part of major transport reform
NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026
23 February, Monday
14:30
Transition to 12-year schooling: Natural Sciences textbooks published Transition to 12-year schooling: Natural Sciences textb...
14:27
773 villages in Kyrgyzstan planned to be provided with drinking water in 2026
13:29
Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives 116 units of specialized equipment
12:28
Some Bishkek residential areas to have no water on February 26
12:04
Bodies of 456 Kyrgyzstanis died abroad brought to homeland in 2025