Some districts, residential areas in Bishkek to have no water on March 12

In one district of the capital, drinking water supply will be stopped from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 12, 2026. The Bishkek City Hall’s press service reported.

Residential buildings, schools, preschool, healthcare facilities, and other social and industrial facilities will have no water.

The outage area: Dostoevsky Street, Ankara Street, Auezov Street, and the railway line. It includes Altyn Ordo, Kara-Zhygach, and Politseisky Gorodok residential areas.

The outage is due to maintenance work at Kontrrezervuary water intake and the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.