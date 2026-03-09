12:39
USD 87.45
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.11
English

Some districts, residential areas in Bishkek to have no water on March 12

In one district of the capital, drinking water supply will be stopped from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 12, 2026. The Bishkek City Hall’s press service reported.

Residential buildings, schools, preschool, healthcare facilities, and other social and industrial facilities will have no water.

The outage area: Dostoevsky Street, Ankara Street, Auezov Street, and the railway line. It includes Altyn Ordo, Kara-Zhygach, and Politseisky Gorodok residential areas.

The outage is due to maintenance work at Kontrrezervuary water intake and the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/365075/
views: 156
Print
Related
Several Bishkek districts to have no water on March 10
Some residential areas to have no water on March 5, 2026
Several residential areas of Bishkek to have no water on March 3
Part of Bishkek to have no water on March 4
40 settlements provided with drinking water in 2025
773 villages in Kyrgyzstan planned to be provided with drinking water in 2026
Some Bishkek residential areas to have no water on February 26
Part of Bishkek to have no water on February 24
Ak-Bosogo residential area in Bishkek to have no cold water
Cold water supply to be suspended in two residential areas of Bishkek
Popular
Evacuation flight from Oman with 85 citizens arrives in Kyrgyzstan Evacuation flight from Oman with 85 citizens arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan approves second phase of migration policy until 2030 Kyrgyzstan approves second phase of migration policy until 2030
Kyrgyzstan to introduce monthly allowance for all children under three Kyrgyzstan to introduce monthly allowance for all children under three
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan allows import of gasoline and diesel from China by road Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan allows import of gasoline and diesel from China by road
9 March, Monday
12:29
Women in Kyrgyzstan: More than half of the population and live longer than men Women in Kyrgyzstan: More than half of the population a...
12:15
Felix Kulov proposes opening branch of Tamchy financial zone in Bishkek
12:05
Snow leopard population in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 550
12:01
Kyrgyzstan produces 141 tons of gold over five years
11:14
Some districts, residential areas in Bishkek to have no water on March 12