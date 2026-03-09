Some districts, residential areas in Bishkek to have no water on March 12

In one district of the capital, drinking water supply will be stopped from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 12, 2026. The Bishkek City Hall’s press service reported.
Residential buildings, schools, preschool, healthcare facilities, and other social and industrial facilities will have no water.
The outage area: Dostoevsky Street, Ankara Street, Auezov Street, and the railway line. It includes Altyn Ordo, Kara-Zhygach, and Politseisky Gorodok residential areas.
Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.