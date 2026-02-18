14:21
Energy Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss Upper Naryn HHP Cascade

Sergei Tsivilev met with Kyrgyzstan’s energy officials to discuss current cooperation in the fuel and energy sector. The meeting was attended by First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Daniyar Amangeldiev, Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev, and representatives of PJSC RusHydro.

The parties discussed collaboration in the field of electric power sector, with particular focus on resolving issues related to the Upper Naryn HPP Cascade project. They outlined further steps for the project and agreed to continue working in this direction.

Additionally, the discussion covered bilateral cooperation on establishing a sectoral order for the fuel and energy complex.

«A sectoral order for the fuel and energy complex is one of the promising areas for developing bilateral cooperation,» Tsivilev noted.

The meeting also addressed cooperation within multilateral formats. The Russian side confirmed receiving proposed dates from Kyrgyz colleagues for the meeting of Energy Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), scheduled to take place in Bishkek in June 2026.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov stated that construction of the Upper Naryn HPP Cascade would not resume until the debt dispute with the Russian company RusHydro is resolved.
