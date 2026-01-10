Tajikistan and Uzbekistan launch multimodal transport corridor

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will launch a multimodal transport corridor on a pilot basis, linking Central Asia with China and Europe, Anadolu Ajansı reports.

The project will begin with a test run: a convoy of ten loaded trucks will travel from Uzbekistan through Tajikistan to China. The decision to launch the route was made by the Transport Ministers of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The parties agreed to jointly expand the route to China and transition to electronic permitting for international transportation.

Plans also include increasing the capacity of Jartepa—Sarazm border crossing point. A logistics center will be established at the border, capable of handling up to 100 trucks per day and speeding up customs clearance procedures.