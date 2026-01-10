16:00
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan launch multimodal transport corridor

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will launch a multimodal transport corridor on a pilot basis, linking Central Asia with China and Europe, Anadolu Ajansı reports.

The project will begin with a test run: a convoy of ten loaded trucks will travel from Uzbekistan through Tajikistan to China. The decision to launch the route was made by the Transport Ministers of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The parties agreed to jointly expand the route to China and transition to electronic permitting for international transportation.

Plans also include increasing the capacity of Jartepa—Sarazm border crossing point. A logistics center will be established at the border, capable of handling up to 100 trucks per day and speeding up customs clearance procedures.
link: https://24.kg/english/357387/
views: 110
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan promotes digitalization of transport corridors at WTO platform
Kyrgyzstan interested in transport corridor across Caspian Sea
Development of transport corridors passing through CIS territory discussed
Russia ready to receive ferries with heavy trucks from Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan prepares to send first motor column through Kyrgyzstan to China
Popular
Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations
Currency exchange offices in Kyrgyzstan to verify origin of clients’ funds Currency exchange offices in Kyrgyzstan to verify origin of clients’ funds
Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted cities by air quality Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted cities by air quality
Kyrgyzstan to tighten rules on declaring personal interests for officials Kyrgyzstan to tighten rules on declaring personal interests for officials
10 January, Saturday
15:49
Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football team: We failed to show required level Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football team: We failed to...
15:25
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan launch multimodal transport corridor
15:02
Woman gives nearly $50,000 to unknown individuals for apartment purchase
14:53
Modern school built in Nookat district for 115 million soms
14:48
China updates registration rules for overseas food manufacturers