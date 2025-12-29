Kendirbaeva: State-trained professionals should work in Kyrgyzstan

Specialists who received education funded by state scholarships and taxpayers’ money should return and work in Kyrgyzstan. Education Minister Dokturgul Kendirbaeva said live on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, the ministry is interested in attracting young and proactive professionals to the education sector. However, she noted that some specialists trained with state support do not return home.

«We invited state-trained professionals, but they did not come. This is a matter of conscience and responsibility to the state. I will not voice names; they understand everything themselves,» the minister said.

She also reported that teachers working abroad were offered high-level positions in Kyrgyzstan, but many of them refused due to the salary level. At the same time, as Dokturgul Kendirbaeva emphasized, support measures are provided for specialists willing to work in the country, including social mortgages and gradual salary increases.

The minister recalled that teachers’ salaries are planned to be increased by 100 percent starting next year.

«This is both a great support and a great responsibility. Increasing salaries is a serious and decisive step for the budget,» she noted.