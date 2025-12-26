International legal assistance transferred to Bailiff Service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended a resolution concerning the implementation of international treaties on civil and family matters.

According to the adopted decision, the functions of the authorized state body for direct interaction within international legal assistance have been transferred from the Judicial Department under the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Bailiff Service under the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The changes are aimed at ensuring the fulfillment of the country’s international obligations and are being implemented in accordance with the Presidential Decree of June 23, 2025, which provides for the improvement of the enforcement system and the activities of judicial officers.

The resolution will enter into force seven days after its official publication.