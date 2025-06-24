14:09
Bailiffs to be subordinate to Prosecutor General's Office from July 1

An experiment to reform the system of execution of judicial acts will begin in Kyrgyzstan from July 1, 2025. According to the decree of President Sadyr Japarov, the functions of bailiffs will temporarily be transferred from the Judicial Department under the Supreme Court to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

This concerns the compulsory execution of court decisions and other executive documents. The new procedure will be in effect in test mode until July 1, 2026.

What will change:

  • The Prosecutor General’s Office is creating its own bailiff service;
  • Ministries and departments are required to transfer staff, budgets, buildings, transport and archives previously involved in the enforcement system to prosecutors;
  • It is planned to launch an automated digital system for the execution of decisions using artificial intelligence;
  • The institution of private bailiffs will be introduced;
  • Special attention will be paid to staffing, digitalization and interaction between departments.

The Prosecutor General’s Office will also receive the authority to appoint chief bailiffs and heads of regional departments.

The experiment will be monitored until April 1, 2026, and decisions on further steps may be made based on the results.
