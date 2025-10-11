10:49
USD 87.45
EUR 101.25
RUB 1.07
English

Bailiff Service established under Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan

A Service of Court Bailiffs has been established under the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the supervisory authority reported.

According to the statement, the main task of the new service is to ensure the enforcement of judicial decisions and other writs of execution as a state body responsible for implementing court rulings.

«In order to ensure open communication with the public, provide prompt and reliable information about its activities, and counter the spread of false information, the Service of Court Bailiffs has launched its official information platforms,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/346837/
views: 107
Print
Related
Bailiffs to be subordinate to Prosecutor General's Office from July 1
Justice Ministry intends to introduce institute of private enforcement agents
Popular
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027 World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS
11 October, Saturday
10:29
Vladimir Putin invites CIS leaders to Russia Vladimir Putin invites CIS leaders to Russia
10:26
President Sadyr Japarov concludes working visit to Tajikistan
10:21
7 schools to be built in Kyrgyzstan with funding from Saudi Fund for Development
10:15
Bailiff Service established under Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan
10:10
Part of Kyrgyztelecom JSC building in Bishkek sold to bank
10 October, Friday
17:33
Sadyr Japarov notes effectiveness of integration mechanisms within CIS
16:41
Mass brawl breaks out in Bishkek, all participants detained
16:33
Hospitals in Kyrgyzstan upgrading medical equipment