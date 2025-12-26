Taxes from mining industry increase by 18.7 billion soms in 2025

In the first 11 months of 2025, key sectors made a significant contribution to budget tax revenues, the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Enterprises in the mining industry accounted for 20.6 percent of all tax revenues. In monetary terms, collections totaled 56.7 billion soms, which is 18.7 billion soms more than in the same period of 2024.

The trade sector generated 84.6 billion soms, exceeding last year’s figure by 20.4 billion soms. Tax revenues from construction reached 15.5 billion soms, up by 6.3 billion soms compared to 2024.

Small and medium-sized businesses contributed 23.7 billion soms, or 8.6 percent of total tax revenues, marking an increase of 10.1 billion soms year-on-year.

The State Tax Service emphasized that it had met the approved annual forecast plan for tax and fee collection ahead of schedule, collecting a total of 275,742 billion soms.